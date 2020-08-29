Free masks for K-12 students

DALTON, Ga. (WDEF)- The Northwest Georgia Justice Coalition gave out free masks to students today.

Unfortunately, we are out of masks that fit children in elementary school, but we still have masks for middle and high school students! We will be at the Recreation Center today until 5pm. Posted by NW GA Justice Coalition on Saturday, August 29, 2020

The group hosted the event before the start of Whitfield County Schools on Monday.

They handmade over 300 reusable masks for elementary, middle and high school students.

They passed them out at two separate locations and ran out of elementary sized masks in the first few hours.

Damary Gutierrez Hernandez, of the Northwest Georgia Justice Coalition says, “So, one of the best counter measures against the Coronavirus is mask use, right? So, especially since there is not a regulation right now in Whitfield County Schools for wearing masks, or a mandate, we think that it is really important barrier against the Coronavirus.”

The group will be passing out any leftover masks on Sunday at the community center from 12-2 and La Loa #1 from 3-5.

After that, they will be donated to teachers and students.