Actor Chadwick Boseman shot first big movie role in Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Actor Chadwick Boseman has died at the age of 43.

He had been battling colon cancer for 4 years.

- Advertisement -

Boseman’s biggest role was Black Panther in the Marvel movies.

He also played iconic figures like Thurgood Mashall, James Brown and Jackie Robinson.

The Robinson role was his first big part and it brought him to Chattanooga.

The movie “42” shot scenes in minor league ballparks across the country.

Our local Engel Stadium (former home of the Lookouts) doubled as Brooklyn’s Ebbets Field for the movie.

Thousands of Chattanoogans served as extras at the stadium when cameras came her in May, 2012.

The scene they shot on the first day was Chadwick Boseman, as Jackie Robinson, running out onto the field to both applause and boos.

Robinson was the first African-American to play in Major League Baseball.

The movie paid for improvements to the stadium to restore its vintage look.