19th Amendment stamp unveiling in Niota Saturday

NIOTA, Tenn. (WDEF) – The Niota Depot Preservation Committee is hosting a special stamp unveiling to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the 19th amendment in Niota Saturday.

Niota is the hometown of Harry T. Burn.

- Advertisement -

He is the man that made the deciding vote that led to the ratification of the 19th amendment.

Burn credited his mother, Febb Burn, in his decision-making.

The United States Postal Service Pictorial Stamp Cancellation and Unveiling Ceremony will start with an invite-only reveal at the Historic Niota Depot at 11 a.m.

The public can view the stamp at 12:30 p.m.

Masks will be required.