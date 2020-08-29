19th Amendment stamp unveiling in Niota Saturday

NIOTA, Tenn. (WDEF) – The Niota Depot Preservation Committee is hosting a special stamp unveiling to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the 19th amendment in Niota Saturday.
Niota is the hometown of Harry T. Burn.
He is the man that made the deciding vote that led to the ratification of the 19th amendment.
Burn credited his mother, Febb Burn, in his decision-making.
The United States Postal Service Pictorial Stamp Cancellation and Unveiling Ceremony will start with an invite-only reveal at the Historic Niota Depot at 11 a.m.
The public can view the stamp at 12:30 p.m.
Masks will be required.