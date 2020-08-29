19th Amendment stamp revealed in Niota

NIOTA, Tenn. (WDEF)- The wait is over!

The day has come and the 19th Amendment stamp was revealed today in Niota.

- Advertisement -

Niota was chosen by the United States Postal Service to host a Pictorial Stamp Cancellation and Unveiling Ceremony.

The event was held at the Niota Depot.

Niota was chosen for this honor because of Niota native Harry T. Burn’s deciding vote to make Tennessee the final state to recognize the right to vote for women in the United States.

Many of Burn’s descendants were in attendance.

As well as State Representative Mark Cochran who sits in the seat where Burn once held.

Cochran says, “That was the right vote. Regardless of it gets you beat or not. A vote for individual liberty was the right vote. I have the upmost respect as a freshman legislator for Harry T. Burns, for the legacy of Harry T. Burns and it’s an honor to sit in his seat 100 years removed.”

According to the Burn family, this is the last major suffrage celebration of 2020 but they plan on celebrating more once it is safe again.