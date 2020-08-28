Weather Update: Friday Morning’s Forecast – August 28th, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Get Ready For A Rocky Start Weather – Wise For The Weekend!



This Morning: Very warm and muggy with a few light passing showers possible. Overnight lows only 75-77. Also, there will be a few areas of patchy fog.

- Advertisement -

This Afternoon: Mostly cloudy, very warm and humid for Friday, with scattered showers and storms moving back in from the Southwest. Highs will settle into the upper 80’s.

Tonight: In addition, it’ll turn windy with showers and storms likely Friday night through Saturday morning. Warning: Some of these storms WILL be on the strong side, with a few possibly severe. Lows will be in the low & mid 70’s, with a South wind 15-25 mph & gusting even higher.

Extended Forecast: Most of the rain ends around lunchtime Saturday, with an afternoon high around 88. Sunday starts on a dry note, but a few light showers could pop up Sunday afternoon late. Highs remaining in the mid & upper 80’s. Much of next week appears unsettled with afternoon showers and highs in the mid & upper 80’s.

88 & 68 are our seasonal highs and lows. The seasonal afternoon highs are now on the way down!

Make sure you & your family stay in touch with us. Remember the Storm Team 12 app can always bring you the latest weather alerts for your location as well as Titan Radar. Download it for free from your app store – just search “WDEF Weather”.