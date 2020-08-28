The 2020 Census deadline nears

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) – The census is done every 10 years, and the 2020 Census is going on right now.

“We only have one chance in 10 years to make sure Hamilton County makes sure it receives its full share of federal funding to pay for things like schools, hospitals and health care services, public safety, roads. A lot of things depend on making sure we get a complete count of the community,” U.S. Census Bureau Representative June Iljana said.

Folks are encouraged to respond to the census on their own, either online, over the phone or by mail.

Currently, the self-response rate in Hamilton County is around 66 percent.

Counties with lower self-response rates include Grundy, Bledsoe, Meigs and Polk.

“The more people who respond on their own the fewer census takers we’ll send to homes,” Iljana said.

If you haven’t responded to the census, you might get a visit from a census taker.

The census taker will be taking COVID-19 precautions and will be carrying a shoulder bag and data collection device both marked with the U.S. Census logo.

“They should and will show you their census issued I.D. it’s a photo issued I.D. and you are welcome to ask them to show you another form of identification of another photo I.D. like a driver’s license,” Iljana said.

If you’re still concerned, you can look up the employee on the census website or call the Census Bureau, 844-330-2020.

The Census Bureau still needs census takers to join on.

The job pays an upwards of 14 dollars an hour and includes mileage reimbursement.