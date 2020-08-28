Republicans bringing boat rallys to our area this weekend

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The President Trump boat parades and rallies are coming to our area this weekend.

The nautical version of a political rally has gained popularity across the country, drawing hundreds and thousands of boaters to various events.

After this week’s convention, we are seeing them go nation-wide this weekend.

On Saturday, the Hamilton County Republican Party is holding a boat rally on Chickamauga Lake.

Supporters will put in at both Chester Frost and Harrison Bay.

They will then parade around noon up to the Hiwassee Boat Ramp and back.

The Bradley County Republican Party will hold their own boat rally on the Hiwassee River near Charleston.

They are meeting at 2 PM at the Highway 58 Bridge.

Thousands of Georgia supporters of the President will hold boat parades this weekend on Allatoona Lake and in Augusta.

Middle Tennessee Republicans are holding their own regional boat parade at Tims Ford Lake.

That will be on Saturday, September 12th.

An official from the Franklin County Republican Party says “We have been overwhelmed with the huge response from all over Middle Tennessee and North Alabama.”