Officer avoids charges in shooting of man holding air pistol

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) – A Tennessee police officer won’t face charged after fatally shooting a man who pointed an air pistol at motorists and police. Shelby County’s district attorney said Friday that a Memphis police officer acted lawfully when the officer shot and killed Andre Horton in December 2018. Motorists called police after seeing Horton walking in the middle of a road and pointing what appeared to be a gun at passing drivers. An officer ordered Horton to drop his gun, but Horton advanced with the weapon still pointed at the officer. The officer fatally shot Horton. Horton was holding a realistic-looking air pistol that looked like a real handgun.

