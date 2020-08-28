Local Church adds After School Learning Program for Hamilton County Schools

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn (WDEF) – The New Vision worship center in Hixson, TN is doing their part to help Hamilton County schools with virtual learning centers.

Pastor of New Vision worship center says they felt called to help out.

- Advertisement -

“It’s time to get outside the walls . It’s time to be at the hands and feet of Jesus Christ. Nothing is more important than our children. It breaks my heart to see a child struggle. I think Gods gave us this beautiful gift of children not to destroy but to build,” says Jerry Yother, Pastor of New Vision Worship Center.

The program is called Inzone and it can take in as many as 16 students that need assistance with after school care..

The Inzone After School Program officially opens on Monday, August 31st.

Each student enrolled in the program can be picked up from their school and brought to the church.

The program helps each student complete their homework, feeds them dinners, and participates in fun activities.

Pastor Yother says the church believes students need to be supported and loved during these uncertain times.

“When they get here they are required to have their homework. We are going to help them with their homework. We are set up with computer systems here. Everything that they need.We are going to love them up, feed them up and send them forth,” says Yother.

The program will host students Monday through Friday from 2:30 to 7:00pm is completely free.

You do not have to be a member of any church to join.

“We are reaching out to whoever. We are reaching out to those who need help. That’s the mission we have been given scripturally and we are going to follow it,” says Yother.

For more information on how you can get your child enrolled, click here.