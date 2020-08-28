Hooked On Science – Create a Hot Air Balloon in Your Kitchen

SCIENCE SAFETY

PLEASE follow these safety precautions when doing any science experiment.

• ALWAYS have an adult present.

• ALWAYS wear the correct safety gear while doing any experiment.

• NEVER eat or drink anything while doing any experiment.

• REMEMBER experiments may require marbles, small balls, balloons, and other small parts. Those objects could become a CHOKING HAZARD. Adults are to perform those experiments using these objects. Any child can choke or suffocate on uninflated or broken balloons. Keep uninflated or broken balloons away from children.

INGREDIENTS

• 30 Gallon Clear Trash Bag

• 4 Slice Toaster

• Large Tub

- Advertisement -

INSTRUCTIONS

STEP 1: Place the four slice toaster into the large tub. Plug the toaster plug into an electrical outlet.

STEP 2: Turn the toaster settings to the highest and push down the levers until they lock.

STEP 3: Place the open end of the 30 gallon clear trash bag over the large tub. Hold the trash bag until it completely fills with hot air. Feel the sides of the trash bag. Are the sides hot or cold? Why? Let go of the trash bag. What happens? Why? Make observation to provide evidence that energy can be transferred from place to place by heat.

EXPLANATION

The flow of rising hot air, from the toaster, creates a convection current inside the trash bag. As a result, the air is heated, the trash bag expands, become less dense, and eventually lifts into the air.

Download these instructions here and check the Hooked on Science page for more science experiments.