Chattanooga Residents helps keep her city litter free

By
Joeli Poole
-
0
2

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn (WDEF) – A Chattanooga woman is doing her part to help keep Chattanooga clean and litter free.

30 year old Emily Medley works at a local restaurant but in her spare time she helps pick up trash around her city.

- Advertisement -

Medley says once a month she will take the day picking up litter and trash from busy roads.

Medley has been picking up trash for the last 5 years and she says on a typical day she can fill up 7 garbage bags full of litter.

“Growing up my parents always taught me to never litter and recycle when possible. I always kinda had the mindset to leave it better than I found it. I just got sick of looking at it so i decided to do what I could,” says Medley. 

Medley says if you have trash in your car please wait until you are home or at your next stop to throw it away.

Previous articleLocal Church adds After School Learning Program for Hamilton County Schools
mm
Joeli Poole
Joeli Poole joined the WDEF News 12 Team in April 2019 as a Reporter and Producer. You can find her reporting during the week and when not on camera; she's producing the 6 and 11 shows. Joeli grew up with a love for reporting, starting in middle school. She has been the anchor for her middle and high school TV stations, along with the Sports Anchor for her College TV Station. Joeli grew up in Baton Rouge, Louisiana and moved to Tennessee when she 10 years old. She went to Cleveland Middle school and Walker Valley High School. She graduated in May of 2019 from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga with a bachelor's degree in Communications. Being from the area, Joeli loves being able to help tell the stories of her community. In her spare time, Joeli enjoys watching her LSU Tigers, hiking, and playing with her dog. Feel free to email any story ideas at jpoole@wdef.com.