Chattanooga Residents helps keep her city litter free

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn (WDEF) – A Chattanooga woman is doing her part to help keep Chattanooga clean and litter free.
30 year old Emily Medley works at a local restaurant but in her spare time she helps pick up trash around her city.
Medley says once a month she will take the day picking up litter and trash from busy roads.
Medley has been picking up trash for the last 5 years and she says on a typical day she can fill up 7 garbage bags full of litter.
“Growing up my parents always taught me to never litter and recycle when possible. I always kinda had the mindset to leave it better than I found it. I just got sick of looking at it so i decided to do what I could,” says Medley.
Medley says if you have trash in your car please wait until you are home or at your next stop to throw it away.
