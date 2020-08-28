CFC Opponent Postpones Saturday’s Match to Protest Racial Injustice

CFC’s home match Saturday night game against New Amsterdam FC has been postponed. New Amsterdam declined to make the trip to play the game as a statement of support for racial justice and against police brutality.

The Chattanooga FC released a statement saying that they respect the decision made by New Amsterdam and their players.

Saturday’s match was going to be the first one this season that fans were going to be in attendance at Finley Stadium. The CFC have not been allowed to have any fans prior due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.