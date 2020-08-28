Bradley Broadcaster banned from sports after comment on the air

CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Bradley County School system has shutdown a radio sportscaster over a remark he made during a football broadcast last night.

Broadcaster Gary Ownbey stumbled over a players name and then commented to his partner “I don’t know where they’re getting these foreigners from.”

- Advertisement -

The system has banned him broadcasting school events, including the coach’s show.

And they issued this joint statement with the radio station that broadcast the game.

(Cleveland, TN- August 28, 2020)- 101.3 The Buzz and Bradley County Schools believe it is important to acknowledge what took place Thursday evening during a live radio broadcast of the game between Bradley Central and Walker Valley. It was brought to our attention that the Sportscaster from 101.3 The Buzz made an inappropriate and insensitive remark during the play by play broadcast.

Now more than ever, it is critical for our organizations to reinforce our public commitment to equity for all. 101.3 The Buzz, Bradley County Schools, and Bradley Central High School will not condone this type of action or behavior. We believe this is contrary to our overall goals of empathy, affirmation, and creating a culturally responsive environment for all.

Patrick Spangler, Principal of Bradley Central High School made the following statement in

response to the inappropriate remark, “What we say, and more importantly, what we do defines us. We expect all students, staff, and representatives of Bradley Central to treat everyone with respect at all times. Without question and hesitation, each of us is responsible for our actions.”

Steve Hartline, Owner of 101.3 The Buzz stated, “The comments made during Thursday night’s game do not in any way reflect the culture nor views of the station. We respect our

student-athletes, and their families and are proud to showcase their accomplishments on and off the field.”

“Representing the families we serve, our coworkers and our community is a privilege. I want to reassure you that Bradley County Schools is wholeheartedly committed to creating and maintaining a culture of respect and inclusion. I’m proud of the long history we have of building strong relationships and the acceptance of diversity,” Dr. Linda Cash- Director of Schools.

Due to the severity of the situation, the Sportscaster in question has been restricted from all school-related activities such as broadcasting and the coaching show.

The Bradley County School System along with 101.3 The Buzz are committed to bringing

positive change, greater equality, and inclusiveness throughout our community.