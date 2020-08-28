BBB Warns of Scammers During Hurricane Laura

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- In the midst of Hurricane Laura, donors can be vulnerable against scammers.

That’s according to the BBB.

Some people use crowdfunding and jump start websites for the greater good.

It’s a way for people to support those in need.

Unfortunately crowdfunding is also a tool used by scammers to take advantage of charitable donors.

Leaders of the BBB tells News 12 that even though Hurricane Laura has just set its course, many crowdfunding sites are starting to pop up.

This could be a sign of a Red Flag.

Jim Winsett of the BBB recommends donating to organizations that are already established like the American Red Cross.

“The Red Cross -using it as a specific example- at all times they’re in an emergency state position” said Winsett. “In other words if a disaster were to occur or has occurred, they have a plan or infrastructure in place that says we’re going to provide these services and take this action.”

Winsett says another issue with individual crowdfunding is the lack of accountability and transparency.

Here is a link by the BBB for donation tips and suggested organizations: https://give.org/news-and-updates-new/2020/08/27/tips-on-donating-for-hurricane-laura-relief