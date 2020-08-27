Whirlpool looking to add 400 more jobs to Cleveland

Joeli Poole
CLEVELAND, Tenn (WDEF) – Whirlpool factory in Cleveland Tennessee is looking to add 400 more jobs in the area.

Randstad is the company that helps employee whirlpool.

Randstad officials say these 400 jobs will be customer service jobs that can allow you to work remotely during the pandemic. 

Officials say the job will help train you and provide all the necessary equipment to allow you to work from home.

The jobs require customer service experience and a high school diploma or GED.

Officials say they understand it’s been a hard year for many to find a job so they hope this can help some people out in the area.

“Unemployment has definitely skyrocketed over the last few months. To have an opportunity to be able impact lives and to put paychecks in the pockets of people is critical,
” Julia Hansen, VP of Sales with Randstad

For information on how to apply for the job click here

 

