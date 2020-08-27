Weather Update: Thursday Morning’s Forecast – August 27th, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Still Feeling Pretty Tropical, With Laura’s Leftovers By The End Of The Week!



This Morning: Partly cloudy, warm, and muggy with lows in the low to mid 70’s. We’ll also see more fog popping up heading into early Thursday morning.

This Afternoon: Partly cloudy, mainly dry, but very hot and humid with highs 90-93. Heat index levels will be topping the century mark of 100 degrees.

Tonight: Continued very warm and humid Thursday night with lows in many areas staying in the mid – and possibly upper – 70’s.

Tomorrow: Hot and humid again for Friday with a few widely scattered afternoon showers and storms with highs in the upper 80’s.

Extended Forecast: A line of showers and strong storms from Laura later Friday night into Saturday morning, depending on the track of the storm itself. The second half of the weekend will not be as active with highs back in the 80’s.

89 & 68 are our seasonal highs and lows. The seasonal afternoon highs are now on the way down!

