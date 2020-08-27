Titans Call Off Practice Thursday in Protest of Police Shooting of Jacob Blake

The Titans called off practice Thursday to protest the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin. The players had a team meeting that turned into a raw, emotional session on social justice. Safety Kevin Byard and quarterback Ryan Tannehill shared some of those concerns with the backing of their teammates.

Said Byard:”Seeing our black brothers and sisters be murdered by police like it’s nothing. And I feel like it’s time for a change.”
Said Tannehill:”I have two young kids that because of the color of their skin, I never have to worry about if they get pulled over by a police officer if they are going to make it out of that interaction alive. That’s a sick fact of the world that we are living in. So we stand up here together united demanding change that there’s equality and justice for all of those situations.”

