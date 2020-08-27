Tennessee Unemployment Numbers Fall Back Down

WDEF News
Unemployment claim form
NASHVILLE, TN (WDEF) – New jobless claims in Tennessee dropped back down to 10,988 after increasing to 13,806 the week before. Continued claims in Tennessee dropped below 200,000 to 191,204 marking fifteen weeks of decreasing claims. These numbers are from the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce.

New Hamilton County claims dropped to 523 from 540. Shelby County continues to see the highest number of new claims in the state with 2,165. Davidson County was the second highest with 1,264 new claims and Knox County saw 595 new claims.

Statewide Data:

Week Ending Date Number of New Claims Filed Continued Claims
March 14, 2020 2,702 16,342
March 21, 2020 39,096 16,098
March 28, 2020 94,492 34,570
April 4, 2020 116,141 112,438
April 11, 2020 74,772 199,910
April 18, 2020 68,968 267,053
April 25, 2020 43,792 324,543
May 2, 2020 37,319 321,571
May 9, 2020 29,308 325,095
May 16, 2020 28,692 314,487
May 23, 2020 26,041 310,126
May 30, 2020 22,784 302,260
June 6, 2020 21,417 292,234
June 13, 2020 19,925 280,593
June 20, 2020 21,155 266,596
June 27, 2020 22,256 262,224
July 4, 2020 25,843 256,645
July 11, 2020 22,431 251,924
July 18, 2020 25,794 243,405
July 25, 2020 19,461 242,397
August 1, 2020 11,690 224,093
August 8, 2020 10,036 208,810
August 15, 2020 13,806 204,726
August 22, 2020 10,988 191,204
Claims Since March 15 806,114
Southeast Tennessee New Claims Continuous Claims
Hamilton County 523 10,415
Bradley County 175 2,661
McMinn County 94 1,661
Rhea County 53 796
Marion County 35 630
Polk County 23 239
Grundy County 27 304
Meigs County 32 314
Bledsoe County 17 154
Sequatchie County 21 290