Tennessee Unemployment Numbers Fall Back Down

NASHVILLE, TN (WDEF) – New jobless claims in Tennessee dropped back down to 10,988 after increasing to 13,806 the week before. Continued claims in Tennessee dropped below 200,000 to 191,204 marking fifteen weeks of decreasing claims. These numbers are from the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce.
New Hamilton County claims dropped to 523 from 540. Shelby County continues to see the highest number of new claims in the state with 2,165. Davidson County was the second highest with 1,264 new claims and Knox County saw 595 new claims.
Statewide Data:
|Week Ending Date
|Number of New Claims Filed
|Continued Claims
|March 14, 2020
|2,702
|16,342
|March 21, 2020
|39,096
|16,098
|March 28, 2020
|94,492
|34,570
|April 4, 2020
|116,141
|112,438
|April 11, 2020
|74,772
|199,910
|April 18, 2020
|68,968
|267,053
|April 25, 2020
|43,792
|324,543
|May 2, 2020
|37,319
|321,571
|May 9, 2020
|29,308
|325,095
|May 16, 2020
|28,692
|314,487
|May 23, 2020
|26,041
|310,126
|May 30, 2020
|22,784
|302,260
|June 6, 2020
|21,417
|292,234
|June 13, 2020
|19,925
|280,593
|June 20, 2020
|21,155
|266,596
|June 27, 2020
|22,256
|262,224
|July 4, 2020
|25,843
|256,645
|July 11, 2020
|22,431
|251,924
|July 18, 2020
|25,794
|243,405
|July 25, 2020
|19,461
|242,397
|August 1, 2020
|11,690
|224,093
|August 8, 2020
|10,036
|208,810
|August 15, 2020
|13,806
|204,726
|August 22, 2020
|10,988
|191,204
|Claims Since March 15
|806,114
|Southeast Tennessee
|New Claims
|Continuous Claims
|Hamilton County
|523
|10,415
|Bradley County
|175
|2,661
|McMinn County
|94
|1,661
|Rhea County
|53
|796
|Marion County
|35
|630
|Polk County
|23
|239
|Grundy County
|27
|304
|Meigs County
|32
|314
|Bledsoe County
|17
|154
|Sequatchie County
|21
|290