Talented Bradley Central QB Javin Burke Lost For the Year With Shoulder Injury

By
Rick Nyman
-
0
0

Bradley Central quarterback Javin Burke is out for the year after suffering a torn labrum in his shoulder. He suffered the injury in the Bears season opening loss to Farragut last Friday.

Burke was one of the top quarterbacks in our area, having already committed to play college football at Virginia. Last year Burke threw for over 2,100 yards and scored 22 touchdowns.

Bradley Central had already lost all state receiver Tray Curry in the pre-season when he was dismissed from the team.

The Bears return to action on Thursday night as they host rival Walker Valley.

