Smokies to reopen more campgrounds, picnic areas

PIGEON FORGE, Tennessee (WDEF) – Great Smoky Mountains National Park is set to reopen additional campgrounds and picnic areas that have been closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Park officials say in a news release that the additional areas are set to be accessible again starting Sept. 3.

They include the Abrams Creek, Balsam Mountain, Big Creek, Cataloochee, and Cosby campgrounds; the Big Creek, Cataloochee, Round Bottom, and Tow String Horse camps; Heintooga and Look Rock picnic areas; and Little Greenbrier Road.

Remaining closed in the name of public health will be Appalachian Clubhouse.

Upper Greenbrier Road and Upper Cataloochie Valley Road beyond Palmer Chapel will remain closed due to storm damage.