CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Bradley County Sheriff’s Office is offering a $500 reward for information leading to an arrest in a pickup truck theft.

The vehicle was a black, 2006 Ford F150 with Harley Davidson orange trim.

It was stolen from 4800 South Lee Hwy on August 17th.

The truck was found later that day, burning on Old Powerline Road.

If you have information on the case, please contact the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation’s Tip Line at 423-728-7336.