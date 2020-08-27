Local Red Cross and EPB lend a helping hand with Hurricane Laura’s Destruction

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn (WDEF) – Hurricane Laura slammed the southern coast of Louisiana early this morning as a Category 4 hurricane bringing heavy flooding and damaging winds.

The American Red Cross of Northwest Georgia and Tennessee have already sent volunteers to help out in the gulf coast area.

Officials say they have shelters set up for those who have been affected by the storm and its aftermath.

The Red Cross says they aren’t just there to help during the storm, they will be there long after the weather has cleared.

“We are there after the storm when there is the clean up. People may not have a home to go back to. When there are many different situations facing them. Also, the emotional trauma as well. We work with so many nonprofits, our own counselors and case workers. Those people really help families get back on their feet after these disasters,” says Leigh Barba, Red Cross Executive Director.

EPB is yet another local business that is offering a helping hand to Louisiana residents.

EPB says they have sent a four man crew and 2 service electric crews, a total of 11 crew members, to help with disaster relief.

“They are basically positioned where they can support as soon as the damage hits. They responded quickly. All lineman are really good at responding to disasters like this. It’s what they do. They live to see the lights go back on when they put in all that hard work,” says Grant Carriker, EPB manager of construction.

EPB says their crews will be in Louisiana for as long as it takes to get the power back on.

For information on how you can help out or volunteer with the Red Cross click here.