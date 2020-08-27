Howard Hoping to Showcase Speed and Physicality

Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) Howard has punched their ticket to the playoffs the last two seasons. If the Hustlin’ Tigers want to enjoy another post-season trip this year, they’ll have to rely on some new faces.

Said head coach John Starr:”To be honest with you. We have know idea where we are.”
That’s a coach greeted by a young roster.
Reporter:”How much will the inexperience be a hurdle for you guys for this year?”
Said Starr:”It’s going to be big. It’s big. Our kids have got to grow up fast.”
Speaking of fast, the Hustlin’ Tigers will be fleet of feet.
Said Starr:”Well you know like always, we’ve been very fortunate here at Howard. We’ve had some kids that can run. I think that hasn’t changed a lot.”
Howard lost a stud running back in Eric Johnson, but Deoriean Elder appears ready to step into his shoes.
Said lineman Windell Witcher:”He had some flashes last year, but this year he has really improved. He has gotten more physical, faster, and stronger. He’s going to be that guy.”
Those words can be used for Howard’s defense as well.
Said linebacker Willie Owens:”This year we’re bigger like taller. Our defense is way taller, and honestly in my opinion. I think. I think. In my opinion our DB’s are faster.”
Maybe the Hustlin’ Tigers defense will double as the ‘Musclin’ Tigers.
Said Witcher:”We’re going to bring physicality.”
Said Owens:”I think what’s going to make us a threat this year is our physicality. We come to practice every day. That’s what our coaches preach to us. Physicality.”

