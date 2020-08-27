Georgia Receiver Dominick Blaylock Out For the Year After Tearing ACL Again

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) – Georgia wide receiver Dominick Blaylock will miss the 2020 season following his second serious knee injury in two years. Blaylock, a part-time starter in 2019, was one of the team’s top returning receivers and return specialists. Georgia says Blaylock, a sophomore, hurt his left knee on Wednesday in a non-ontact drill. Blaylock will need surgery and is expected to make a full recovery for the 2021 season. He also suffered a serious knee injury in last season’s Southeastern Conference championship game loss to LSU.

