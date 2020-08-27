More deaths in Hamilton Co. even as hospitalizations drop

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Hamilton County Health Department reports three more deaths from Covid-19 on Thursday.

Add those numbers to the five from over the weekend and another death on Tuesday and we have a total for the week of 9 (total of 72 Covid-19 deaths in Hamilton County).

But these grim numbers come at the same time that our hospitalizations have been dropping.

They have dropped two since yesterday and have been on a steady decline now for more than two weeks in Hamilton County.

Hamilton County’s new cases also remain stable (86 today), below the one hundred line we saw earlier this month.