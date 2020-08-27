CFC Excited to Welcome Back Fans Saturday

For the first time this season, the CFC will welcome fans to Fort Finley. The pandemic forced the team to play in an empty Finley Stadium, but now a limited number of fans will be allowed in the house when the CFC host New Amsterdam Saturday at 7:30.

Said midfielder Juan Hernandez:”We can not wait. We are really excited to have people here. As far as the city of Chattanooga itself, I believe they need something to look forward to and that they can support their local team. It’s always a good thing.”

Said head coach Peter Fuller:”If nothing else Rick, I think people are actually finding out now how important a live audience is to athletics. It’s a huge deal.”