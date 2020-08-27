Alabama extends mask order until Oct. 2

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey is extending a statewide mask order that health officials have credited with reducing COVID-19 cases in the state. The Republican governor announced Thursday that the mask order, which had been set to expire next week, will be extended until Oct. 2. - Advertisement - The governor also said she will keep in place other health orders, such as reducing occupancy in stores and limiting table seating in restaurants. The Republican governor has faced a mix of praise from health officials and criticism from some conservatives for the decision to issue the statewide mask order unlike some Southern governors. With the support of Dr. Scott Harris, I’m extending our current #SaferatHome order, which includes our statewide mask… Posted by Governor Kay Ivey on Thursday, August 27, 2020

“And folks, I understand you don’t want to wear the masks. I don’t either. My glasses fog up, I can’t understand what people are saying because of the muffled effect that the masks have on conversations. I wish we didn’t have to wear masks, but we are seeing significant drops in our hospitalizations and daily positive Covid-19 numbers. And I have no doubt that this is the result of our mask ordinance.”