Weather Update: Wednesday Morning’s Forecast – August 26th, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Still Feeling Pretty Tropical, Lots Of Heat & Humidity Tomorrow, With Laura’s Leftovers By Week’s End!



This Morning: Lots of clouds but mainly dry with a few sprinkles possible. Otherwise, warm & muggy again, plenty of fog, and lows in the low & mid 70’s.

This Afternoon: After a cloudy & foggy start, skies should becoming partly sunny to partly cloudy for this Wednesday afternoon. A few isolated afternoon showers and storms possible, with highs back in the upper 80’s.

Overnight: Partly cloudy, warm, and muggy for Wednesday night with lows in the low to mid 70’s. We’ll also see more fog popping up Wednesday night heading into early Thursday morning.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, mainly dry, hot and humid for Thursday with highs around 90. Heat index levels will be topping the century mark of 100 degrees.

Extended Forecast: We could potentially see some rain and storms from Laura later Friday night into Saturday morning, depending on the track of the storm itself. The second half of the weekend is looking better with some sunshine and drier weather for Sunday.

89 & 68 are our seasonal highs and lows. The seasonal afternoon highs are now on the way down!

