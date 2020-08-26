Walker Sheriff looking for suspects who smashed construction equipment

ROSSVILLE, Georgia (WDEF) – The Walker County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to find whoever smashed some construction equipment outside Rossville.

The equipment has actually been damaged twice… one on June 26th and again over the weekend (Aug. 21-24).

The machines were at the intersection of Wilson and Happy Valley Roads, near Ridgeland High School.

A photo of one of the vehicles shows a smashed front window.

The owner is offering a reward for information that leads to an arrest.

If you have a tip, contract Detect SGT. Jeremy Reece at 706-638-1909 ext 1240 -email jreece@walkerso.com or anonymous at walkerso.com