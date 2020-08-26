The Virtual Nightfall season is ending, but it has worked

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The 33rd season Chattanooga’s summer Friday night tradition “Nightfall” is wrapping up.

And 2020’s concert season looked a little different this year.

- Advertisement -

Instead of packing the park downtown, Chattanoogans have been enjoying the shows virtually on Facebook and YouTube all summer because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The shows run about an hour—with 20 minutes for an opening act and 40 minutes for the headliner.

That will be the format Friday night…for the final Nightfall of the season.

Carla Prichard from Chattanooga Presents says “There have been some silver linings to it..for instance, I was just looking at some of the statistics and viewership and we’ve had over 32 thousand people looking at these shows..great for the music and in terms of hours …it’s really interesting..we’ve had over 1000 hours of viewer time.”

Carla Pritchard of Chattanooga Presents says they may keep the on-line shows next year even after the pandemic is over.

The youtube and facebook show Friday night begins at 7 o’clock.

Here is a preview of this week’s show by Early James.