UTC student running for public office again

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – 21-year-old D’Andre Anderson is working the balance between being a UTC senior and running for city council.

“I think with me being young it scares some people to think that I may not be mature enough to handle some of the issues that might come about with this, but also I think it’s an advantage, because it’s time to kind of shake things up. It’s time to just give the youth a chance,” Anderson said.

Anderson is running for Chattanooga City Council District 8 seat, currently held by Councilman Anthony Byrd.

“I want to just do what’s best for the people,” Anderson said.

This is not Anderson’s first time stepping into the political world.

In 2018, he ran for a Hamilton County School Board seat.

“I was like ‘I can do that. I sat on the board as student representative for a year. I can do and hold those same conversations, so why not?’ So I just took that risk and did it and I thought to myself, if I was gonna run for anything else it would come from a place of passion, a place of care,” he said.

And two years later, Anderson is taking up the challenge again.

“I was born to never stop. I’m blessed to have a family who always encourage me to take risk and to trust my gut. Anytime I’ve done anything in life I’ve always done it, because I’ve trusted my gut and that’s what I’m doing right now and at the end of the day whether I win or lose, I hope to encourage young people, old people, black people, white people to trust their guts and stand up for what they believe in,” Anderson said,

Marie Mott is also running for the district 8 seat.

Councilman Byrd has not officially announced he’s running.

The election is in March.