CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office reports that Ronald Hutson has been released from the hospital and booked into the jail.

Hutson has been charged with:

Attempted 1st Degree Murder Felony Evading Driving on Revoked License Reckless Driving Failure to Maintain Lane

Officers told the TBI that Huston drove his car at a deputy when Long-Ross shot him.