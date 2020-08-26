Mom To Mom – Does the Fasta Pasta Really Speed Up Cooking Time?

We’re testing out the As Seen On TV product, Fasta Pasta. It claims that you can actually cook your pasta in half the time. So what we did is we pulled this fancy little bin out of the box that has a little measuring on there for your noodles. I went ahead and measured out two servings, which you can put right here to measure. Then we’re going to just put this in here. We’ve measured out our water already. There’s water lines. We’re just going to go ahead and pour that in there really quickly.

According to our fancy instructions here, and angel hair pasta, it’s going to cook in the microwave for eight to nine minutes without the lid. We’re going to go ahead and throw this in the microwave and see how it comes out. Wait nine minutes… take this out and strain it with our lid. Because on this, it has a fun little thing right here where it can strain all the water out. Once we strain all the water out, the true test is going to see if it actually worked and cooked the pasta.

I would have to say that this actually did work. I’m going to give the Fasta Pasta a thumbs up. And the best part about this is it does all kinds of things. Rice, vegetables, casseroles, soups, and so much more. As always, moms, if you get those As Seen On TV products that you’d like for us to try, please hit us up on our Facebook page, and be sure to check out our Mom To Mom page for more tips.