Mayor Coppinger declares Erlanger is not for sale

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Hamilton county leaders are shrugging off a bid by a healthcare organization to buy Erlanger Medical Center.

That proposal drew a response from Hamilton county Mayor Jim Coppinger near the end of this morning’s county commission meeting.

- Advertisement -

Coppinger said he had met with Stonebridge Healthcare about the proposal to buy the hospital for 475-million dollars.

He also talked with administrators at the hospital.

“You go and check and Erlanger is stable. They’re like any other hospital..they went through some tough times with the Covid ..but they got an infusion of federal dollars and state dollars..they are in good shape right now. Erlanger has not been considering selling…Erlanger is not for sale.”

Erlanger is the regional trauma center, and the main provider of indigent care.