LSU Coach Will Wade Suspected of Offering Improper Benefits to 11 Recruits

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) – NCAA enforcement officials say LSU basketball coach Will Wade is suspected of offering or providing “impermissible benefits” to 11 prospective recruits or people associated with them. Wade is a former head coach for the Chattanooga Mocs. The allegation is detailed in documents made public Wednesday by LSU. The documents include an NCAA enforcement official’s July 15 request that a probe into Wade’s recruiting tactics be referred to the NCAA’s Independent Accountability Resolution Process. That process is set up to handle complicated infractions cases. NCAA enforcement officials say it’s preferable in Wade’s case because the LSU coach and his lawyer have engaged in uncooperative behavior that has “delayed resolution dramatically.”

