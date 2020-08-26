LSU Coach Will Wade Suspected of Offering Improper Benefits to 11 Recruits

By
Rick Nyman
-
0
1

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) – NCAA enforcement officials say LSU basketball coach Will Wade is suspected of offering or providing “impermissible benefits” to 11 prospective recruits or people associated with them. Wade is a former head coach for the Chattanooga Mocs. The allegation is detailed in documents made public Wednesday by LSU. The documents include an NCAA enforcement official’s July 15 request that a probe into Wade’s recruiting tactics be referred to the NCAA’s Independent Accountability Resolution Process. That process is set up to handle complicated infractions cases. NCAA enforcement officials say it’s preferable in Wade’s case because the LSU coach and his lawyer have engaged in uncooperative behavior that has “delayed resolution dramatically.”

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

- Advertisement -
Previous articleNBA Games Called Off Wednesday Amid Players Protest
mm
Rick Nyman
Rick Nyman grew up in Anniston, Alabama and attended the University of Alabama. His television career started at WJSU-TV in Anniston where he had the opportunity to cover SEC football with Alabama and Auburn. Anniston is just 20 minutes from the Talladega Speedway, so NASCAR was a big part of his sports coverage. Due to this he was able to interview Davey Allison, Dale Earnhardt, Jeff Gordon, and several other top-name NASCAR drivers. Rick's next television job was in Savannah, Georgia, where he covered basketball player Kwame Brown (now with the Washington Wizards), who later became the first ever high school player selected as the top pick in the NBA draft. He covered the PGA Tour's annual swing thru Hilton Head and also had the opportunity of covering the Atlanta Falcons Super Bowl appearance in 1999 in Miami. Rick especially enjoys all the atmosphere, tradition and drama of college football. He also likes profiling sports personalities and learning what drives them both on and off the field. If he's not covering sports, he's either watching Seinfield or David Letterman, playing golf, reading, or working out. What he enjoys about Chattanooga is the passion people have for sports. The mountainous region of Chattanooga reminds him of his hometown of Anniston, which also has big, beautiful trees and plenty of hills. You can contact Rick at rnyman@wdef.com.