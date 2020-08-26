Lovesarm hosts virtual fundraiser

By
Joeli Poole
-
0
1

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn (WDEF) – Lovesarm is an organization that helps get women off the streets, out of strip clubs, and away from sex trafficking.

Officials with the organization say during the pandemic the demand for prostitutes and sex trafficking has increased significantly.

- Advertisement -

Founder of Lovesarm says they are trying to raise around 50 thousand dollars .

Due to Covid-19 Lovesarm has been unable to host their public fundraisers, now the organization will host a facebook live event to help raise money for their holistic recovery home for women who are exiting trafficking world. 

“Just put that name and term to our operational costs for the power, the utilities, all the underlying operational costs it takes to keep our organization going but also for the women who live in the home,” says Mimi Nikkel, Founder of Lovesarm. 

The event is Sunday August 30th from 7 to 9 pm on Lovesarm facebook page. 

Previous articleUPDATE: Laura upgraded to Category 4 hurricane
mm
Joeli Poole
Joeli Poole joined the WDEF News 12 Team in April 2019 as a Reporter and Producer. You can find her reporting during the week and when not on camera; she's producing the 6 and 11 shows. Joeli grew up with a love for reporting, starting in middle school. She has been the anchor for her middle and high school TV stations, along with the Sports Anchor for her College TV Station. Joeli grew up in Baton Rouge, Louisiana and moved to Tennessee when she 10 years old. She went to Cleveland Middle school and Walker Valley High School. She graduated in May of 2019 from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga with a bachelor's degree in Communications. Being from the area, Joeli loves being able to help tell the stories of her community. In her spare time, Joeli enjoys watching her LSU Tigers, hiking, and playing with her dog. Feel free to email any story ideas at jpoole@wdef.com.