Lovesarm hosts virtual fundraiser

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn (WDEF) – Lovesarm is an organization that helps get women off the streets, out of strip clubs, and away from sex trafficking.

Officials with the organization say during the pandemic the demand for prostitutes and sex trafficking has increased significantly.

- Advertisement -

Founder of Lovesarm says they are trying to raise around 50 thousand dollars .

Due to Covid-19 Lovesarm has been unable to host their public fundraisers, now the organization will host a facebook live event to help raise money for their holistic recovery home for women who are exiting trafficking world.

“Just put that name and term to our operational costs for the power, the utilities, all the underlying operational costs it takes to keep our organization going but also for the women who live in the home,” says Mimi Nikkel, Founder of Lovesarm.

The event is Sunday August 30th from 7 to 9 pm on Lovesarm facebook page.