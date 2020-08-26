Love’s Arm tries Live Facebook Fundraiser this weekend

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – An organization that helps get local women off the streets, out of strip clubs, and away from sex trafficking — is getting creative with fundraising.

Love’s Arm organizers say that the sex trafficking has increased significantly during the pandemic.

The organization has had trouble raising funds because of COVID-19.

Public events have been canceled. So now, the organization will host a Facebook live event to help raise money Sunday August 30th from 7 to 9 pm.

Founder Mimi Nikkel tells us “Just put that name and term to our operational costs for the power, the utilities, all the underlying operational costs it takes to keep our organization going but also for the women who live in the home.”

Organizers hope to raise 50-thousand dollars for their holistic recovery home for women who are exiting the trafficking world.