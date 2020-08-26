Health Dept. warns of Covid-19 exposures at Douglas Heights Apartments

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The latest warning from the Hamilton County Health Department involves an apartment complex next to UTC.

The University and Health Dept. are advising that several people who were in their infectious periods were at the Douglas Heights Apartments from Monday, August 17 through today.

They recommend that anyone who lived or visited the apartment complex during that period to get tested and monitor symptoms.

The Health Department is trying to identify and contact specific people who may have been exposed.

Douglas Heights is off MLK Boulevard, behind Champy’s Restaurant.

It is not owned by UTC but does have several students living there.

The UTC COVID-19 Campus Support Team asks UTC students with potential exposure to complete the COVID-19 Notification Form, which can be found at https://cm.maxient.com/reportingform.php?UTChattanooga&layout_id=61 and/or to call the campus office of Student Outreach and Support at (423) 425-2299.

“If you have been exposed to someone with the virus, you should quarantine from others for 14 days, monitor yourself for symptoms, and get tested,” said Health Department Administrator Becky Barnes.

This is where you can get free testing this week:

7 Days a Week, 7AM-11:30AM, Health Department Testing Site at Alstom Plant, 1125 Riverfront Pkwy, Chattanooga, TN 37402.

Saturday, August 29, 10AM-1PM, Mt. Canaan Baptist Church, 4801 Hwy 58, Chattanooga, TN 37416.

Sunday, August 30, 12PM-3PM, Mt. Canaan Baptist Church, 4801 Hwy 58, Chattanooga, TN 37416.

Call the Health Department’s COVID-19 hotline at (423) 209-8383 for COVID-19 questions, or to schedule transportation to a testing site. The hotline is open Monday-Friday 8AM-4PM and Saturday 10AM-3PM.