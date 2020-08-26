HAMILTON CO. SCHOOL’S PHASE 3 DECISION: REACTION

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF)- Hamilton County Students enrolled in on-campus learning are preparing to be in class Monday through Friday starting August 31st.

A statement by the Hamilton County Education Association, in response to the school district’s decision: “We believe that our schools and our students would best be served by continuing with a staggered schedule that limits the number of students in the schools on any given day.”

The association also states that social distancing is not possible in classrooms.

“This really just impacts the people who selected the on campus learning” said Communications Officer of Hamilton Co. Schools Tim Hensley.

H.C.S. at home students will not be affected by the schedule change.

“Parents can transition students to H.C.S. at home. We have about 14 thousand students in H.C.S. at home right now. So a lot of people have taken advantage of that.”

“Some students… school is their safe haven” said William Cope.

Cope takes care of his nine grandchildren. Although he can manage helping them with virtual learning, being back on campus would take a load off his back.

“It’s a handful right now with all of them being at home and being able to teach them a lot of stuff but I think going back to school helps them.”

The on campus learning is on a two week schedule until September 11th.

Hamilton County Schools say this gives parents a chance to adjust if any changes are made.