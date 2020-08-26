Freddie Freeman Clutch Homer Gets Braves Double Header Sweep of Yankees

By
Rick Nyman
-
0
1

ATLANTA (AP) – Freddie Freeman hit a two-run homer in the sixth off Chad Green and the Atlanta Braves rallied to beat the New York Yankees 2-1 to sweep a doubleheader. The Yankees have lost five straight and had outfielder Aaron Judge aggravate a calf injury in the second game. Green allowed an infield single to Dansby Swanson with two outs in the sixth before giving up Freeman’s homer. Yankees slugger Aaron Judge left the second game after aggravating his strained right calf. In the opener, Ian Anderson dazzled in his big league debut. He held the Yankees hitless into the sixth inning and ended Gerrit Cole’s 20-game winning streak as the Braves won 5-1.

