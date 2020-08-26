Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum plans reopening

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum plans to reopen to the public on Sept. 10. According to a Tuesday news release, visitors will be asked to have their temperatures checked on entry, wear masks, practice social distancing, tour in smaller groups and enter the museum according to a prearranged, staggered schedule. There also will be no in-person programming. All the exhibitions that had opened before the museum’s March 13 closure for the pandemic have been extended. The museum opens to members on Sept. 9, a day before opening to the general public

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)