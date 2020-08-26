Chattanooga in the running for Top Adventure Town

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn (WDEF) – Chattanooga is in the running for the name of ‘Top Adventure Town” by blue ridge outdoor magazine.

This contest is the latest recognition of the area’s outdoor and adventure recreation options.

Chattanooga is up against 7 other cities including Asheville, Atlanta, and Charleston.

The city’s outdoor division called Outdoor Chattanooga says being nominated for this title was no surprise because of how many adventures Chattanooga has to offer within such close proximity.

“Anywhere from rock climbing, paddling, fishing, hunting, horseback riding, camping. Anything you want to do and within proximity i think is what makes it so special. If you drive out west you are driving an hour or two to get to those destinations to rock climb or paddle. Here you are only driving 30 minutes,” says Sunshine Loveless, Outdoor Chattanooga.

To vote for Chattanooga click here.

Find all your adventure information at Outdoor Chattanooga