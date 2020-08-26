Braves Pitcher Ian Anderson Wins His MLB Debut Against the Yankees

Rick Nyman
ATLANTA (AP) – Ian Anderson dazzled in his big league debut, holding the Yankees hitless into the sixth inning and ending Gerrit Cole’s 20-game winning streak as the Atlanta Braves beat New York 5-1 to open a doubleheader. Ronald Acuña Jr. celebrated his return to the lineup by leading off with a 473-foot drive against Cole. Anderson didn’t allow a hit until Luke Voit connected for his team-leading 11th homer with one out in the sixth. That was the only hit Anderson allowed in six innings. The 22-year-old right-hander struck out six and walked two. Cole was trying to become the first AL pitcher to win 21 straight regular-season decisions.

