Zeca Marching Up the CFC All Time Scoring List

Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) Some of the biggest stars in sports are known simply by one name.

Tiger. Peyton. Ronaldo.

The CFC also feature a superb talent who is good enough to go by one name. Zeca.

Zeca became a one name star out of family necessity.

Said Zeca:”My name is Jose Ferraz. I have a lot of cousins with the same name as me. And each of us because of that name, have a nickname that you go by. So Zeca has been mine.”

Reporter:”Does anybody ever call you Jose?”

Said Zeca:”My mom when she’s mad at me.”

Hello mother. Zeca makes opponents mad with the way he can score.

He now has 21 career goals for Chattanooga, third highest in club history.

Reporter:”What makes him a prolific scorer?”

Said teammate Juan Hernandez:”The desire to score. He’s ambitious when he’s around the box.”

Said head coach Peter Fuller:”A lot of it for him is just want. He’d go through that brick wall over there if he had to to get to the back of the net. I’ve seen him run into posts. I’ve seen him run through guys. Run through goal keepers. Whatever he’s got to do to make sure it gets to the back of the net, he’s going to do it. He wants to score goals.”

Said Zeca:”Ah. I just love the feeling of scoring goals. It’s such a high emotion and feeling that you have. It’s something that’s hard to describe.”

Said Fuller:”He’s great in the air for a guy his size.”

Perhaps Zeca’s most famous goal came on header in 2018, when he knocked one home against FC Dallas.

Said Zeca:”I wasn’t expecting to score when we played against size like that.”

Said Hernandez:”I saw the ball fly, and I was thinking where was that ball going. There’s nobody there. And then I saw Zeca peeling off the defender. Jumping. Really great jump and just putting it in the back of the net. Was a great moment.”

Said Fuller:”It’s not the dog in the fight, but it’s the fight in the dog, and he’s got lots of that.”