Zeca Marching Up the CFC All Time Scoring List

By
Rick Nyman
-
13

Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) Some of the biggest stars in sports are known simply by one name.
Tiger. Peyton. Ronaldo.
The CFC also feature a superb talent who is good enough to go by one name. Zeca.

Zeca became a one name star out of family necessity.
Said Zeca:”My name is Jose Ferraz. I have a lot of cousins with the same name as me. And each of us because of that name, have a nickname that you go by. So Zeca has been mine.”
Reporter:”Does anybody ever call you Jose?”
Said Zeca:”My mom when she’s mad at me.”
Hello mother. Zeca makes opponents mad with the way he can score.
He now has 21 career goals for Chattanooga, third highest in club history.
Reporter:”What makes him a prolific scorer?”
Said teammate Juan Hernandez:”The desire to score. He’s ambitious when he’s around the box.”
Said head coach Peter Fuller:”A lot of it for him is just want. He’d go through that brick wall over there if he had to to get to the back of the net. I’ve seen him run into posts. I’ve seen him run through guys. Run through goal keepers. Whatever he’s got to do to make sure it gets to the back of the net, he’s going to do it. He wants to score goals.”
Said Zeca:”Ah. I just love the feeling of scoring goals. It’s such a high emotion and feeling that you have. It’s something that’s hard to describe.”
Said Fuller:”He’s great in the air for a guy his size.”
Perhaps Zeca’s most famous goal came on header in 2018, when he knocked one home against FC Dallas.
Said Zeca:”I wasn’t expecting to score when we played against size like that.”
Said Hernandez:”I saw the ball fly, and I was thinking where was that ball going. There’s nobody there. And then I saw Zeca peeling off the defender. Jumping. Really great jump and just putting it in the back of the net. Was a great moment.”
Said Fuller:”It’s not the dog in the fight, but it’s the fight in the dog, and he’s got lots of that.”

Rick Nyman
Rick Nyman grew up in Anniston, Alabama and attended the University of Alabama. His television career started at WJSU-TV in Anniston where he had the opportunity to cover SEC football with Alabama and Auburn. Anniston is just 20 minutes from the Talladega Speedway, so NASCAR was a big part of his sports coverage. Due to this he was able to interview Davey Allison, Dale Earnhardt, Jeff Gordon, and several other top-name NASCAR drivers. Rick's next television job was in Savannah, Georgia, where he covered basketball player Kwame Brown (now with the Washington Wizards), who later became the first ever high school player selected as the top pick in the NBA draft. He covered the PGA Tour's annual swing thru Hilton Head and also had the opportunity of covering the Atlanta Falcons Super Bowl appearance in 1999 in Miami. Rick especially enjoys all the atmosphere, tradition and drama of college football. He also likes profiling sports personalities and learning what drives them both on and off the field. If he's not covering sports, he's either watching Seinfield or David Letterman, playing golf, reading, or working out. What he enjoys about Chattanooga is the passion people have for sports. The mountainous region of Chattanooga reminds him of his hometown of Anniston, which also has big, beautiful trees and plenty of hills. You can contact Rick at rnyman@wdef.com.