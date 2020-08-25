Weather Update: Tuesday Morning’s Forecast – August 25th, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Scattered Showers For Today, With Laura’s Leftovers By Week’s End!



This Morning: Mostly cloudy and muggy, with only a few showers in the forecast for the early morning. Lows will be between 70-78. Also, expect a few more areas of fog to form as we head toward daybreak on Tuesday.

Tuesday Afternoon: More of the same, meaning plenty of clouds and more chances for scattered showers and a few thundershowers. Temperatures will be a few degrees below our seasonal norm of 89…expect about 85 or so in and around the city, and a bit cooler away from town and into the mountains.

Overnight: A few lingering showers possible Tuesday night, but most of those will gradually fade out. Otherwise, warm & muggy again with lows in the low & mid 70’s.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, hot and humid for Wednesday and Thursday both, with widely scattered afternoon showers and storms possible. Highs will be nearing 90.

Extended Forecast: We could potentially see some rain and storms from Laura later Friday into Saturday morning depending on the track of the storm itself. Otherwise, the rain chances still remain in the forecast with highs staying in the 80’s.

89 & 69 are our seasonal highs and lows. The seasonal afternoon highs are now on the way down!

