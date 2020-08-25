VEC will expand broadband in Meigs and northeast Hamilton Counties

DECATUR, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Volunteer Energy Cooperative now has the money to push broadband improvements in southeast Tennessee.

They were notified late last week that grants had been approved for expansion projects north of the Snow Hill Community in Hamilton County and in the Ten Mile Community in Meigs County.

But the catch is they need to complete the projects by December.

The pre-engineering work is done and the materials gathered.

Now crews will spend the fall installing new equipment for the areas.

The December 15th target “will be an incredibly difficult challenge to overcome.”

“Ultimately, this restriction limited the number of areas we could apply for and still meet the December deadline.”

The work will begin in the next few weeks.

Here are maps of the areas that will get the improved broadband service.