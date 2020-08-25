TVA fined more than $600,000 for discrimination violations

Danielle Moss
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)-The Nuclear Regulatory Commission, or the NRC, has issued a $606,942 penalty to TVA.

According to the NRC, the penalties stem from an investigation after two former TVA employees raised concerns about the work environment.

The employees said that employees were afraid to report safety issues in fear of retaliation.

The NRC says that TVA’s former vice president of regulatory affairs and former director
of corporate nuclear licensing violated the NRC’s employee protection rule and engaged in
deliberate misconduct.

TVA and the two managers have 30 days to respond to the enforcement actions.

The NRC says that they will continue to monitor the work environment and TVA’s corrective actions.

