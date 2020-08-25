Tiffany Trump speaks at RNC tonight

DALTON, Georgia (WDEF) – The Trump child with a tie to our area will address the Republican National Convention tonight.

Tiffany Trump will speak tonight at 9:40 PM.

She is the daughter of Dalton native Marla Maples and President Trump.

Four of the President’s children will or have spoken to the convention this week.

Tiffany, Eric (son of Ivana) and First Lady Melania Trump will all speak on Tuesday evening.

Tiffany’s last big national audience was at the 2016 convention when her father was nominated.

Since then, she has graduated from Georgetown Law School this spring, but missed an in-person graduation like so many other members of the class of 2020.

Unlike some of her other siblings, she has not had a policy role in the administration.

But she has accompanied her dad at social events like the State of the Union, a state dinner in London and the fireworks at Mount Rushmore on July 3rd.



