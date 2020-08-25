Tennessee restricts tickets to about 25% of Neyland’s seats

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Tennessee will be selling tickets for approximately 25% of the seats at Neyland Stadium this season. The stadium has a capacity of 102,455, counting everybody in the building, which could mean around 25,000 fans. The Volunteers’ first home football game is Oct. 3 against Missouri. Athletic director Phillip Fulmer says he empathizes with the thousands of fans who won’t get to experience a game day in Neyland Stadium this season. But Fulmer says the circumstances are beyond the university’s control and it’s important for Tennessee to do its part to keep people healthy. School officials will start contacting donors and season ticket holders on Thursday with a 48-hour window to decide.

