The Tennessee National Guard’s battle against Covid-19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WDEF) – We’ve seen them staffing mobile test centers this summer, but the Tennessee Guard has done a lot more to fight the pandemic.

The Tennessee National Guard has been at it since March 26.

- Advertisement -

In the early days, they collected and delivered scarce Personnel Protective Equipment to hospitals and emergency responders.

But the primary focus soon became testing the public.

“Since we began this fight, Guardsmen have tested over 280,000 fellow citizens across our great state,” said Tennessee’s Adjutant General, Maj. Gen. Jeff Holmes. “It was done through hard work and commitment by Soldiers and Airmen who all volunteered to combat this pandemic.”

They have staffed 18 testing sites across Tennessee so far.

Their jobs include paper work, giving the test and shipping out the samples.

“Our Guardsmen at these sites are well trained professionals and doing everything possible to ensure that testing is done accurately and safely,” said Holmes.

They often are sent to hot spot areas.

But in addition to the public drive-thru sites, Guardsmen has also tested at prisons, hospitals and long-term care facilities.

These days, the Tennessee Guard is running PPE warehouse operations for the state.

So far, they have distributed more than 12 million units from the warehouse.

The current mission is getting 80,000 PPE to classrooms across the state.

“Our Guardsmen have been combating this pandemic since it began and won’t let up until the mission is complete,” said Holmes. “I’m very proud of all that they have done and what I know they will accomplish in the future.”